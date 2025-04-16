Carney concedes consumer carbon tax barely reduced emissions

The Liberal leader was a proponent of the consumer carbon tax for years before calling it 'divisive' during the 2025 Liberal Party's leadership race.

  April 16, 2025   |   News Analysis

On Tuesday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle discussed Mark Carney's comments about the consumer carbon tax barely affecting emissions and the need to build 'eco-friendly' homes.

Speaking to reporters in Quebec on Tuesday morning, Carney explained that the consumer carbon taxwhich he supported for years before abruptly changing his position prior to the electionactually has minimal impact on reducing emissions.

"If you look at the emissions reductions from the consumer carbon tax alone, it's about six percent of the overall emissions reduction," he said. "So it's something, but it's not very much," Carney added.

Lise condemned Carney for withdrawing his support for the consumer carbon tax for political purposes.

"This is Mark Carney pivoting away from the consumer carbon tax which robbed us blind since 2018, and instead pivots to Brookfield housing pods with heat pumps also supplied by Brookfield to solve the 'climate emergency.'" she said.

The Liberal Party leader also suggested new homes being constructed should be 'eco-friendly' to combat the impact of climate change.

"We're looking to double home building in a way that those new homes are emitting twenty percent less in the construction of those homes," he said.

"And that those homes are much more climate efficient when they're built," the Liberal leader added.

Carney has been criticized for promoting "prefrabricated and modular housing" as the future despite his former company Brookfield Asset Management being a "major player" in the modular housing industry, according to the National Post.

Canadians are preparing to cast their ballots on April 28 as recent polling shows Carney neck-and-neck with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

