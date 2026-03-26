Carney has no solutions as cost of living and energy policy pressure intensifies

More empty words from Carney who offers no tangible action plan as Canadians struggle with rising fuel costs and economic strain.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   March 26, 2026   |   News   |   1 Comment

Prime Minister Mark Carney has no tangible solution to Canada’s escalating cost-of-living crisis, as Canadians become increasingly disgruntled over growing unaffordability, energy policy, and lame economic direction.

Speaking earlier this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Carney described Canada as a “middle power,” a characterization that flies in the face of its possession of vast untapped economic and resource potential.

Canada holds the world’s third-largest oil reserves, alongside deposits of critical minerals, expansive agricultural capacity, and a highly skilled workforce. These assets position us to play a far more dominant role globally, if the government would finally get out of the way.

At the center of all of this is Canada’s energy infrastructure, that has been neglected for over a decade by the Liberals prioritizing ‘renewable energy’ above all else.

With the absence of a west-to-east pipeline capable of transporting domestically produced oil across the country, the strengthening of energy security, reduced reliance on imports, and national economic integration fail to be seen.

Meanwhile, rising fuel prices are placing additional pressure on Canadian households, exacerbated by geopolitical instability and the Liberals' virtuous carbon tax. 

The federal government could easily revisit fuel taxation policies, giving Canadians some much needed relief at the pump and provide immediate support to consumers during this period of economic strain. Such is too much to ask, evidently. 

Carney simply defends his government’s approach, emphasizing long-term economic stability and energy transition strategies. It's the same old Liberal rhetoric that does not (and historically has not) lived up to any tangible impact, particularly in areas directly impacting affordability.

As affordability remains a top concern for Canadians, the pressure should justifiably remain on the federal government to deliver clear, measurable solutions, rather than empty word reassurances.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-03-26 20:59:31 -0400
    What cult-like people the Liberals are. Canada is collapsing and they still keep saying it’s doing fantastic. It reminds me of Baghdad Bob saying the war was going well as bombs pounded the outskirts of the city.