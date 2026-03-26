Carney has no solutions as cost of living and energy policy pressure intensifies

Prime Minister Mark Carney has no tangible solution to Canada’s escalating cost-of-living crisis, as Canadians become increasingly disgruntled over growing unaffordability, energy policy, and lame economic direction.

Speaking earlier this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Carney described Canada as a “middle power,” a characterization that flies in the face of its possession of vast untapped economic and resource potential.

LIVE: from the World Economic Forum • EN DIRECT : au Forum économique mondial https://t.co/fcNf3WUYbf — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) January 20, 2026

Canada holds the world’s third-largest oil reserves, alongside deposits of critical minerals, expansive agricultural capacity, and a highly skilled workforce. These assets position us to play a far more dominant role globally, if the government would finally get out of the way.

At the center of all of this is Canada’s energy infrastructure, that has been neglected for over a decade by the Liberals prioritizing ‘renewable energy’ above all else.

With the absence of a west-to-east pipeline capable of transporting domestically produced oil across the country, the strengthening of energy security, reduced reliance on imports, and national economic integration fail to be seen.

Meanwhile, rising fuel prices are placing additional pressure on Canadian households, exacerbated by geopolitical instability and the Liberals' virtuous carbon tax.

The federal government could easily revisit fuel taxation policies, giving Canadians some much needed relief at the pump and provide immediate support to consumers during this period of economic strain. Such is too much to ask, evidently.

Carney is asked why Canadians should believe him when he says Canada is becoming an "energy superpower" despite no movement on Premier Smith's MOU or any other pipeline infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/BWFjsMBO4w — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 26, 2026

Carney simply defends his government’s approach, emphasizing long-term economic stability and energy transition strategies. It's the same old Liberal rhetoric that does not (and historically has not) lived up to any tangible impact, particularly in areas directly impacting affordability.

Carney is asked what he's doing to lower gas prices in Canada amid the war in Iran and if it's time for a new oil pipeline to be built.



The prime minister provides a longwinded answer, acknowledging soaring oil prices but failing to commit to the construction of a new domestic… pic.twitter.com/SFOu2ue8xd — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 26, 2026

As affordability remains a top concern for Canadians, the pressure should justifiably remain on the federal government to deliver clear, measurable solutions, rather than empty word reassurances.