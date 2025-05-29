Carney plans to scaremonger over wildfires at G7 summit
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle look at how Prime Minister Carney will blame wildfires on climate change to push the green agenda — and won't mention the Liberals mismanagement that fuelled the 2024 wildfire at Jasper National Park.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said climate change is a “major challenge” facing Canada and that he plans to hold a discussion on the issue of wildfires at next month's G7 summit in Alberta.
Jasper National Park, a world heritage site not far from Kananaskis, where this year's G7 meeting, was the site of a devastating wildfire in 2024 — and a source of controversy regarding the federal government's mismanagement of the situation.
On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on Carney's G7 announcement of the world leaders' wildfire discussion.
“Are they going to talk about their own negligence and park mismanagement that make the forest fires exponentially worse?” asked Lise. “About their complicity? I bet not.”
Instead, G7 leaders will likely “blame it all on climate change and how using fossil fuels are making it worse,” she said.
The failure to protect Jasper was due to years of mismanagement, Sheila said, “resulting in a fire that they could not contain because they turned away firefighters, didn't manage the pine beetle-caused fuel load in the forest because it was unsightly to mechanically clear, and they put in the wrong fire hydrants.”
Maintenance duties inside the national park fall to the federal government. Outside, it's the responsibility of the provincial government.
“That fire started in the park, raged in the park and ended once it exited the park. Why? Because of proper fire management. The forest outside of the park, managed by the provincial government and forestry companies. Inside the park, [then environment minister] Steven Guilbeault's problem,” Sheila continued.
“And yet, they're going to take the G7 and the fires from last year, and the ones from this year to, to talk about how, I don't know, they're going to carbon tax us in new and creative ways because the old creative way became so unpalatable for Canadians.”
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-05-29 19:45:39 -0400It appears that the current Liberal cabinet is as inept as the ones under Junior Trudeau. Mel’s completely out of her depth, once again, and, like before, doesn’t answer a question properly.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-05-29 19:36:55 -0400 FlagIt’s poor forest management responsible for extreme wildfires. Tree huggers won’t let forest be harvested so dead trees and fallen branches pile up. But stupid people blame the fable of global warming for the government’s idiotic forestry policies.