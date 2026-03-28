Carney pushes net-zero plan as energy sector struggles

Prime Minister Mark Carney is continuing his push towards a net-zero emissions strategy, despite growing concerns about its potential impact on Canada’s energy sector and broader economy.

During a talk in Halifax, Carney defended his approach, pointing to efforts to advance lower-emission LNG projects and position Canada as a supplier of “low-cost, low-risk, low-carbon” energy.

He also emphasized collaboration with Alberta on pipelines, carbon markets and emerging energy infrastructure, including nuclear development.

However, the government’s focus on emissions reduction, particularly through carbon pricing, could deter investment in oil and gas, especially in Western Canada. These kinds of policies increase costs and uncertainty at a time when global demand for affordable energy remains high.

Carney also suggested Canada’s close economic ties to the United States present a growing vulnerability, calling for a more independent and resilient domestic economy.

That characterization has drawn criticism from those who view the U.S. as Canada’s most important and reliable trading partner, particularly for energy exports.

As Carney's government continues pushing the net-zero agenda forward, the question that remains is: can Canada balance emissions goals with economic growth, while ensuring its natural resource sectors remain competitive on the global stage?

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