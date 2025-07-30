Carney slammed for rewarding terrorism with Palestine recognition

Prime Minister Mark Carney is facing sharp backlash after announcing that Canada will recognize the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September. This recognition comes despite Palestine having no elections in nearly two decades, the continued presence of Hamas, and the ongoing captivity of hostages from the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack that killed 1,200 people, including eight Canadians.

Carney says that recognition is conditional on the Palestinian Authority committing to governance reforms, holding Hamas-free elections in 2026, and demilitarizing. Critics immediately called the conditions toothless and disconnected from reality.

Mark Carney announces Canada will recognize a Palestinian state in September.



"This intention is predicated on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to much needed reforms," he says.

Former Conservative MP Rick Perkins condemned the announcement as “shameful,” accusing Carney of “rewarding terrorists who slaughtered 8 Canadians.” Perkins questioned whether the recognition extends to Hamas or Hezbollah and called the move “idiotic,” “stupidly provocative,” and “without practicality.”

Without clarity on borders, refugee resettlement, or enforcement, he said the plan is “performative."

Former Canadian ambassador to Israel, Vivian Bercovici, also blasted the decision, writing: “He has no clue what he’s messing with and where it leads. He’s a pompous stuffed shirt who may know how to run a boardroom but that ain’t the Middle East.”

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) issued a scathing statement, calling the move “preemptive” and “predicated on misplaced faith” in Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who is widely seen as corrupt and illegitimate.

CIJA warned that recognizing a Palestinian state without disarming Hamas or securing the release of Israeli hostages will only embolden terrorists and prolong suffering.

The decision comes after sustained pressure from inside Carney’s own caucus. Liberal MPs Salma Zahid and Fares Al Soud have publicly demanded Canada follow France in recognizing Palestine. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand’s attendance at a recent UN summit supporting the two-state solution further signaled where the government was headed.

While Carney insists the recognition is based on future conditions, critics say it’s an empty gesture designed to appease internal political forces—granting legitimacy to a would-be state with no borders, no democratic accountability, and no peace agreement.