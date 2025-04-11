Carney vows to censor the internet

Prime Minister Mark Carney hinted at a third attempt to regulate the internet if the Liberals are re-elected. “We don’t need the online hate from the United States,” he said yesterday from a rally in Hamilton, Ontario.

Carney was heckled for his supposed ties to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in 2019. “Come on,” he said. “Come on.”

“There are many serious issues that we’re dealing with,” he said. “One of them is with respect to really just the sea of misogyny, anti-Semitism, hatred, conspiracy theories, this sort of pollution that’s online that washes over our virtual borders from the United States.”

“My government, if we are elected, will be taking action.”

.@MarkJCarney tells hecklers he'll take steps to regulate "pollution that's online" implying a third @Liberal_Party attempt to censor legal internet content: "It affects how people behave." https://t.co/JP9fivmm5P #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/HMyOFyCyvX — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) April 11, 2025

Carney did not elaborate on hate speech, which is illegal in Canada under 1970 amendments to the Criminal Code.

Bill C-36, An Act To Amend The Criminal Code, proposed $70,000 fines for legal content that could incite hatred. The bill ultimately died on the order paper when Trudeau called the 2021 election.

Attorney General Arif Virani expressed concerns to the Commons justice committee about the internet's unchecked dangers and horrific content.

Blacklock's reported that most of the 9,218 petitioners opposed Bill C-36, with critics claiming it would suppress political dissent.

Virani said that freedom of expression creates a vibrant democracy but prioritized repercussions for online "hate speech".

Trudeau sacrificed our freedoms for his censorship agenda



"We have a job to do on behalf of the people who sent us here," Pierre Poilievre once told the House of Commons. "We're going to give them back control of their lives in the freest country on earth, Canada."



Believe it… pic.twitter.com/IDZopabmMN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 1, 2025

Bill C-63, The Online Harms Act, which defined online "hate speech" as discrimination and allowed complaints against "intimidating" social media posts, has also been abandoned.

The legislation proposed $20,000 compensation for victims of hate speech, $50,000 fines, and life imprisonment or house arrest for perpetrators.

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament through March 24, lapsing all cabinet bills. They may only be revived by majority vote, reported Blacklock’s.

Prime Minister Carney called an election on March 23, to be held April 28.

TDF's Mark Joseph joins Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) to explain the dangers of Trudeau's 'Online Harms Act' censorship bill.



Read TDF's full brief on Bill C-63 here: https://t.co/PsM3T1TtEI pic.twitter.com/8Cg0ZD07wa — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) October 17, 2024

“I can take the conspiracy theories and all that,” Carney told his supporters. “But the more serious thing is when it affects how people behave in our society, when Canadians are threatened [with] going to their community centres or their places of worship or their school or, God forbid, when it affects our children.”

The first part of Bill C-63 focused on protecting children from online abuse, including provisions to combat child exploitation.

Former heritage minister Pascale St-Onge said on February 20 that the Liberal government still intends to censor the internet.

“Respect is lacking in public discourse,” she said. “Misinformation circulates easier than facts.”