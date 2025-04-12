Carney vows to uphold Trudeau's censorship agenda

Prime Minister Mark Carney hinted at a third attempt to regulate the internet if the Liberals are re-elected. “We don’t need the online hate from the United States,” he said Thursday from a rally in Hamilton, Ontario.

Carney was heckled for his supposed ties to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in 2019. “My government, if we are elected, will be taking action,” he said. Carney did not elaborate.

Bill C-36, An Act To Amend The Criminal Code, proposed $70,000 fines for legal content that could incite hatred.

The bill ultimately died on the order paper when Trudeau called the 2021 election.

Bill C-63, The Online Harms Act, which defined online "hate speech" as discrimination and allowed complaints against "intimidating" social media posts, has also been abandoned.

The legislation proposed $20,000 compensation for victims of hate speech, $50,000 fines, and life imprisonment or house arrest for perpetrators.

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament through March 24, lapsing all cabinet bills. They may only be revived by majority vote.

Prime Minister Carney later called an election on March 23, to be held April 28.