'Carney's climate obsession': Keith Wilson shreds Alberta-Ottawa MOU

An announcement of a memorandum of understanding between Alberta and Ottawa could come this week, potentially giving the green light to a new pipeline to the west coast.

But Keith Wilson, a constitutional lawyer who supports independence, says Albertans shouldn't get their hopes up. Wilson shares his thoughts on the matter when he joined the Buffalo Roundtable livestream on Wednesday.

“No oil company will come forward and commit to increased production because of the increased costs that Carney is imposing through the MOU and his carbon taxes,” he told hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle.

The words from politicians were “non-sensical aspirational talk” as Wilson ripped the speculated rules around the anticipated MOU, warning the prime minister is giving veto rights to British Columbia Premier David Eby and First Nations groups.

Carney's decision to give these vetoes was “truly remarkable,” he said.

“Part of my frustration is, why are the politicians not being honest with us?” Wilson wondered. “The Constitution gives exclusive jurisdiction to the federal government to approve inter-provincial pipelines.”

In the end, “this is all not grounded in reality,” he said. “It illustrates how broken Canada is, how artificial constrained Alberta's opportunities are, and why Alberta should become independent.”

The Buffalo Roundtable, where weekly guests join our Rebel News hosts to discuss the top issues of the day facing Western Canada, airs live every Wednesday at 11 a.m. MT.