CBC calls Poilievre on Rogan a 'huge gamble'

With Pierre Poilievre making an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Canada's state broadcaster was quick remind viewers about the “controversial” show.

“We can remember some of the misinformation that was spread during the pandemic, a lot of talk about vaccines and some skepticism reflected in that program quite often,” said CBC senior reporter John Paul Tasker during a Power and Politics segment.

The popular podcaster has “led a campaign against anti-wokeness,” continued Tasker. “A lot of talk about political correctness, some stuff that might not necessarily be super popular” among voters.

Tasker then branded Poilievre's interview with “a huge gamble,” despite the show's popularity in Canada, asserting the Conservative leader was “being associated with someone who is probably out of step with a lot of Canadian voters.”

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini pushed back against the CBC's scaremongering over Poilievre's two-hour interview with Rogan.

“They're always so heavily concerned with the idea that someone might be espousing misinformation, when the government during the COVID era was the largest source of misinformation that anyone received,” said Tamara, calling out the pandemic response as being littered with “dogma and ideology,” lacking in “science and evidence.”

Assertions from outlets like CBC, claiming someone is spreading misinformation, made Tamara think “you know what, I should go listen to that person,” she said, noting they were probably questioning “the misinformation the government was putting out.”

The CBC host's suggestion that only young people watch Rogan's show was not an issue, suggested Sheila.

“One of the reasons I fight so hard,” she said, “is because I want to make sure that when my grandchildren look at me and say, ‘this place sucks,’ I can say look, I tried.”

Older Canadians, particularly those living in places like the Greater Toronto Area, have seen the homes they bought skyrocket in value over the years.

Meanwhile, “their grandkids are looking at the fact that they're just going to have to have roommates until they retire,” Sheila said.

While Poilievre's appearance on Rogan was perhaps “a little late,” given a previous invitation to come on the show during the 2025 election, Sheila was “so pleased” the Conservatives had chosen to engage with the U.S. more.

“Where else are you going to talk to Americans, except on the world's largest podcast, where all the Republicans are watching it? That's the place you should go if you want to talk to them, not doing what Doug Ford goes and does, and that's going on MSNBC or CNN.”

Instead, Conservatives should be going on shows “the administration watches if you want to get your message to the Republican lawmakers.”