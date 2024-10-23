CBC head Catherine Tait charged $230 for 'executive cab' in Ottawa

Catherine Tait, the president of CBC, and who earns more than the prime minister with a salary range between $460,900 to $551,600 per year, has been under fire for the bonuses dished out at the state broadcaster as the network's ratings and the public's trust in the institution are plummeting under her watch.

Tait has declined to say if she will turn down her severance and bonus, which could be as much as $154, 000 when her term ends in 2025.

Tait was also recently in the midst of a double-dipping scandal, charging taxpayers $6,000 to attend the Olympics, while also in France on holiday.

But Tait's high spending ways aren't limited to out-of-country jaunts where she blurs the lines between personal and professional expenses.

Rebel News has uncovered a travel expense for Tait to attend a local Ottawa event on May 31, 2022, at the Museum of History where the trip to and fro her home in an “executive cab” resulted in a whopping $230 bill. She was attending the Women in Technology and Communication's “Women of the Year” Award ceremony.

Inside the same access filing, CBC bureaucrats also approved a $638 working dinner for Tait and three other CBC honchos on September 20, 2022, at the Riviera in Ottawa.

The diners, Tait, and her CBC colleagues, Shaun Poulter (executive director of public affairs and government relations), Claude Galipeau (executive vice-president of corporate development), and Martine Menard (Tait's chief of staff) noshed on steak tartar, $118 worth of king salmon, $112 worth of rabbit saddle, a $58 duck breast and expensive desserts.

Tait has previously testified to the Commons heritage committee that CBC is chronically underfunded, boohooing for more “sustainable long-term funding.”

After all, that king salmon won't pay for itself.

READ THE DOCUMENTS: