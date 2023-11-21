CBC won't disclose the number of social media take-down requests it has made

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate E-transfer (Canada):

The state broadcaster admitted to making multiple censorship appeals to social media platforms but stated that the sheer scale of the requests made it impossible to provide details promptly.

The CBC has been advising its journalists not to use the word “terrorist” when referring to Hamas.



The taxpayer-funded CBC revealed the extent of appeals to ban, edit, alter, or otherwise censor user-generated content online between January 2020 and September 2023 in response to an order paper inquiry from Conservative MP Dean Allison.

Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, tabled the response in the House of Commons to Allison's request:

January 1, 2020, to September 27, 2023, CBC/Radio-Canada asked various social media companies to act on content posted on their platforms that violate copyright of their platform community standards. CBC/Radio-Canada records do not contain the complete information required to provide a comprehensive response to this question. An extensive manual search would be required to gather the information requested and remove any personal information, and the results could only partially answer this request. This could not be accomplished in the time allotted for this request.

