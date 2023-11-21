CBC won't disclose the number of social media take-down requests it has made
The taxpayer-funded CBC revealed the extent of appeals to ban, edit, alter, or otherwise censor user-generated content online between January 2020 and September 2023 in response to an order paper inquiry from Conservative MP Dean Allison.
The state broadcaster admitted to making multiple censorship appeals to social media platforms but stated that the sheer scale of the requests made it impossible to provide details promptly.
The CBC has been advising its journalists not to use the word “terrorist” when referring to Hamas.— Dean Allison (@DeanAllisonMP) October 17, 2023
Unbelievable. #cdnpoli https://t.co/6aUgrBTDXx
I’m sure that Canadian legacy media will do their due diligence and report on what appears to be one of the largest ever efforts to censor reliable information and stifle debate. #cdnpoli #onpoli @TrueNorthCentre @TPostMillennial @RebelNewsOnline @AndrewLawton @joe_warmington https://t.co/fo4hAlFDaJ— Dean Allison (@DeanAllisonMP) December 26, 2022
Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, tabled the response in the House of Commons to Allison's request:
January 1, 2020, to September 27, 2023, CBC/Radio-Canada asked various social media companies to act on content posted on their platforms that violate copyright of their platform community standards. CBC/Radio-Canada records do not contain the complete information required to provide a comprehensive response to this question.
An extensive manual search would be required to gather the information requested and remove any personal information, and the results could only partially answer this request. This could not be accomplished in the time allotted for this request.
Trudeau is shuffling his cabinet this week— John Pasalis (@JohnPasalis) July 25, 2023
He should consider Taleeb Noormohamed as housing minister
Taleeb has bought and sold 41 properties & flipped 21 of them within a year
He captures the sprint of what it means to be 🇨🇦 and gave us this classic Heritage Minute 😉 pic.twitter.com/pWTUXMcVuR
Noormohamed is best known for his house-flipping prowess amidst a housing affordability crisis.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.