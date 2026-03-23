CBSA dodges questions on mullah entry, targets Iranian refugee instead

Calgary resident Bahar Bahari, an Iranian political refugee, shared a widely circulated screenshot of a man dressed as a mullah arriving at Toronto Pearson Airport the night before the Al-Quds Day march in Toronto. In her post, she tagged Prime Minister Mark Carney and IRCC, asking how regime-linked clerics can enter Canada so easily when countless educated Iranians and ordinary families are repeatedly denied even tourist visas.

Mr @MarkJCarney @CitImmCanFR Please inform us: with what type of visa are these regime thugs able to come to Canada, while our beloved family members and friends cannot even obtain a tourist visa to visit us? We are now hearing that senior regime figures are fleeing — and Canada… pic.twitter.com/3NPNsE3IZF — Bahar Bahari (@Bahar__Bahari) March 13, 2026

Instead of providing answers or investigating the valid concern, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) chose to publicly reply. Their official account publicly warned Bahar that “taking photos of people in public and falsely claiming they are someone else is dangerous” and could lead to “severe legal and personal consequences.”

Taking photos of people in public and falsely claiming they are someone else is dangerous & can lead to severe legal and personal consequences. If you have concerns about border activities, you should contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060 / https://t.co/7i9geMuoBD — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) March 16, 2026

Bahar was stunned. “When I saw that tweet, I was shocked. Because, you know, this is a government account, and I was not expecting that." To be clear, Bahar didn’t take the photo. She didn’t name the man though many other accounts claimed to know his identity. She just asked what kind of visa lets these people in.

It’s been 24 hours — honestly I’m still in shock… I still can’t believe @CanBorder a government agency would leave a threatening comment. My question still stands: what type of visas are being issued to these regimes thugs?#FreedomOfSpeech pic.twitter.com/znpK2k7Uio — Bahar Bahari (@Bahar__Bahari) March 17, 2026

CBSA followed up with multiple additional replies. Yet they still refuse to address the core issue: under what visa categories are Islamic clerics, symbols of the very ideology Bahar fled, being admitted, while regime opponents and their families face rejection after rejection?

Bahar left Iran after representing the pre-revolutionary flag and Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi in international beauty pageants—acts the regime punished with fake charges, Interpol red notices, deportation attempts in the Philippines, attacks in Turkey, and relentless pursuit. She endured 29 days in transit detention fighting deportation before finally reaching Canada as a political refugee. Now a citizen and new mother, she says the sight of mullahs on Canadian soil reopens old wounds.

“When I came to Canada, I was thinking, like, this is a good country, I can make my own family, this is a safe country" she said. “I came to Canada to be away from them. To feel safe from them."

She isn’t alone in her alarm. Iranian dissidents across Canada report ongoing threats from regime sympathizers. Bahar has faced ongoing threats at rallies, including sexual harassment that police dismissed because “nothing still happened to me.” Meanwhile, 700 IRGC agents remain active in the country despite official designation as a terrorist group.

Help me identify him ❗️@CalgaryPolice For seven days, I have been holding a sit-in in front of the U.S. consulate in Calgary. Today, I was confronted, harassed, and threatened with death by a supporter of the Islamic regime. pic.twitter.com/MQJ9MT5bba — Bahar Bahari (@Bahar__Bahari) January 26, 2026

Bahar refuses to be silenced. “I will continue my fight against these mullahs, because I love Canada,” she said. “I don't want Canada to end up like Iran… I don't want this beautiful country to end up like Iran… it is my duty to protect Canada.”

Her warning is clear: Canada must answer who is entering and why, before the patterns she escaped take root here. The visa question stands unanswered. Warnings from Iranians continue while the mullahs keep arriving.