Central Alberta anti-lockdown politician running on a pro-biz, pro-freedom deplatformed by the Royal Canadian Legion

Glen Carritt is a familiar face to Rebel News viewers. He was one of two lead organizers of the pro-oil and gas United We Roll convoy to Ottawa, where he led hundreds of truckers to the nation's capital to bring Alberta's concerns to the Liberal government. Glen's also a former Innisfail town councillor who is now running for mayor in the Alberta community. He resigned his seat in protest after being investigated for opposing Black Lives Matter and supporting businesses that reopened in defiance of the lockdown.

Glen is also a Fight The Fines client, after he received a lockdown ticket for hosting an outdoor Easter event with the big bunny himself to lift the spirits of local kids. That monster!

Glen tried to book the Innisfail Royal Canadian Legion to host a town hall event with outspoken anti-mandatory vaccination activist, Cambridge-educated pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson. The other keynote speaker was Marcel Latouche, of the Institute for Public Sector Accountability. Both speakers were to speak on issues germane to Carritt's platform.

But after a politically motivated pressure mob and just one complaint from a Legion member, the event was canceled by the legion. The town hall, however, was successfully hosted across the street at the Fireside Restaurant with over 200 people taking in the speeches about government accountability and medical choice.

According to reports in local media, the manager of the local Legion had some strange things to say about Glen and the speakers he booked for his campaign town hall.

Chris Pickard, manager of the legion, said the decision was made following complaints from several citizens at large and by at least one legion member. “He had booked it under the pretense that it was part of his mayoral platform. No big deal. We are totally all about that. No big deal. That’s cool. We are helping him out and then we started getting complaints,” said Pickard, adding the legion then started some “digging” about the event and the planned speakers. “Turns out he had two keynote speakers coming in on (August) 16, and it didn’t seem to have anything to do with his mayoral platform,” added Pickard. “It's more of an anti-vax, anti-government sort of you know, angry rally, at which point, we had to look at, ‘does that contravene our bylaws?” He said a call was made to provincial command and it was decided the legion would not allow the event to proceed at its Innisfail venue. “It has always been made very clear that we do not support anything that is anti-government, anti-establishment," said Pickard. "We fully support our community, our government, the established order. That is what the legion is about.”

But rather than take the local media's word for who is what, and regardless of the cursory investigation done by the Legion manager to bolster his logic for deplatforming an event based on a pressure mob and the apprehension of just one Legion member, I went to the town hall, held right across the street from the Legion.

I didn't hear any anti-government radicals, nor was I frightened by anarchists and extremists. Instead, I met a lot of people who care deeply about free speech, who told me they are very worried the sacrifices of our veterans in defence of human rights are being forgotten by the Legion.