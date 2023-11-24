CFMEU mandates Palestinian flags to be flown on city cranes

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In a controversial move, the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) has reportedly ordered workers to display Palestinian flags on cranes across Melbourne.

Just in case you were wondering how much John Setka & Co. hates Jews.



The CFMEU never flew, let alone mandated flying the Israeli flag after the initial attack for the worst loss of Jewish life in a single day since the Holocaust. https://t.co/OioUSHbKP9 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 24, 2023

This directive, revealed by a CFMEU member to Rebel News, has stirred up considerable debate, particularly within the Jewish community, following the recent terror attacks by Hamas on October 7.

Melbourne radio station 3AW highlighted the issue by sharing an image of the flags flying on construction sites, further fuelling the ongoing discussion.

Late on Friday afternoon CFMEU issued a statment denying the action was mandatory saying “Flying these flags is consistent with the union’s position calling for an immediate ceasefire to protect all working class people in the Middle East”.