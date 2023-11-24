CFMEU mandates Palestinian flags to be flown on city cranes

A controversial move by Australian Union CFMEU sparks outrage in Melbourne’s Jewish community.

  • By Rebel News
  • November 24, 2023
  • News
In a controversial move, the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) has reportedly ordered workers to display Palestinian flags on cranes across Melbourne.

This directive, revealed by a CFMEU member to Rebel News, has stirred up considerable debate, particularly within the Jewish community, following the recent terror attacks by Hamas on October 7.

Melbourne radio station 3AW highlighted the issue by sharing an image of the flags flying on construction sites, further fuelling the ongoing discussion.

Late on Friday afternoon CFMEU issued a statment denying the action was mandatory saying “Flying these flags is consistent with the union’s position calling for an immediate ceasefire to protect all working class people in the Middle East”.

