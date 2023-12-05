Chestermere mayor and three councillors removed by province

'I am confident this action is in the best interest of the citizens of Chestermere, who deserve to have trust and faith in their local government,' said Ric McIver during the Monday press conference announcing the move.

Facebook/ City of Chestermere
Along with the political shake-up, Ric McIver, Alberta's Minister of Municipal Affairs, oversaw the firings of three city administration bureaucrats.

Mayor Jeff Colvin, councillors Stephen Hanley, Mel Foat and Blaine Funk, and three top administrators, Kim Wallace, Travis Fillier and Cam Wong, were removed from office effective immediately on Monday by McIver.

Three other councillors, Sandy Johal-Watt, Shannon Dean, and Ritesh Narayan, were not removed, however, they will not be involved in any governance of the municipality. The three instigated the complaint to the province in 2022 which precipitated the three-month long investigation into the conduct of the council.

That inspection found that the council was managed in an "irregular, improper and improvident manner, and determined that formal directives were appropriate and would be beneficial." The mayor and his allies repeatedly rejected twelve binding directives handed down by Municipal Affairs to correct course.

The province had planned to dismiss the entire council in the 20,000-person town near Calgary but spared the trio, who will hang onto their jobs until a byelection to be held within six months.

