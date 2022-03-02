Chinese telecom giant Huawei brags about not being banned in Canada

AP Photo/Andy Wong, File

Wednesday afternoon, the Chinese tech giant tweeted “what's the opposite of being banned?” with a link to a story promoting Huawei Canada's 'store in store’ partnership with Canada Computers at the retailer's Toronto-North York location where customers can test and purchase new Huawei products.

What's the opposite of being banned❓https://t.co/cFMbkVj2EG — Huawei Canada (@Huawei_Canada) March 2, 2022

Rogers Communications Inc., BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. announced Sunday that Russian state broadcaster RT would no longer be available to their customers.

Saturday, Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said the government would look at “all options” aimed at purging the Kremlin-controlled channel from the Canadian broadcasting system, amid uniform denunciations of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Founded in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China in 1987 by Ren Zhengfei, a former People's Liberation Army officer, Huawei has been implicated in Chinese government spying.

According to a BBC report:

A Huawei patent has been brought to light for a system that identifies people who appear to be of Uyghur origin among images of pedestrians. The filing is one of several of its kind involving leading Chinese technology companies, discovered by a U.S. research company and shared with BBC News. Huawei had previously said none of its technologies was designed to identify ethnic groups.

Current estimates conclude roughly one million Uyghurs are in concentration, re-education, and forced labour camps in China.