Chris Cuomo slams Democrats who demonize Trump supporters

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is calling out Democrats who demonize conservatives and supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Cuomo, who was ousted from the network following a scandal involving his brother, disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, has become increasingly vocal on social media over his political views since departing CNN, the Daily Caller reported.

Responding to a CNN article reporting that Trump allegedly said he wouldn’t leave the White House following the 2020 election, which was based on excerpts from an upcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Cuomo wrote:

“Does this matter? Yes—in the pursuit of justice, which is happening aggressively by most accounts. However—do dems win more votes by chasing Trump or catering to hopes and fears of those who were disaffected/desperate enough to vote for him?”

Following his remarks, Cuomo replied to a Twitter user who said the “disaffected voter theory has been thoroughly debunked.” Cuomo stated that he witnessed it personally, arguing that Trump voters cast their votes for the billionaire hotel magnate to vote against the establishment.

“What are you talking about? It is not a theory…it is a reality I witnessed in countless [interviews] with voters who saw their vote as a rejection of the norm…who knew their guy was deeply flawed but he was their guy and a rejection of what they also saw as malignant in dc,” Cuomo said.

When another liberal user suggested that voters elected Trump for his “xenophobic and racist” views, Cuomo responded to say that the demonization of Trump voters is the reason they don’t get support from those voters.

“Some. Not all,” said Cuomo. “You are overstating and it hurts your ability to expand reach. [Andrew] Yang says many of [his] [new] supporters are former trump voters. Why didn't dems get them? Maybe because you demonize all who voted for him.”

Cuomo has made similar remarks slamming the Democrats in the recent past. In an Aug. 1 podcast, Cuomo criticized the January 6 committee for playing the “gotcha game” with Trump instead of focusing on details that caused the riot.

“Now absolutely, it is in your interest for what happened and by whom to be rooted out and remedied. There could be crimes, especially on this fugazi election front that we’re just learning about now,” Cuomo stated. “Less so I think around the planning and the practical aspects of what happened on January 6. I don’t see that there’s criminality there, at least on what’s been offered. My question is are we really learning enough about what matters or is this starting to play like a gotcha game, like the impeachment?”