Christian rocker has permit revoked in three Canadian cities—but show will go on

Parks Canada revoked a permit for a MAGA singer's show at a national historic site near Halifax, though the concert is set to proceed at a new venue.

Christian rocker Sean Feucht's concert, initially planned for York Redoubt National Historic Site, was relocated to a rural area north of the city, as reported by CBC News.

The author and missionary advocates for U.S. government policy to reflect traditional Christian values amidst a “spiritual war.” He ran unsuccessfully for Congress as a Republican in 2020.

Area residents and provincial groups expressed concerns about the performance, citing Parks Canada's principles of inclusion and safety. Some even planned protests at the venue.

Parks Canada emphasized that the Tuesday event was organized by a permit holder, not the agency, who reassessed the permit due to “evolving safety and security considerations.”

Let Us Worship emerged in response to Canada's oppressive COVID-19 lockdowns. Though the pandemic ended, anti-Christian bias persists.

Feucht declares: “We will find places to pray. We will find places to praise,” and “despite the very real risk of arrest, we will stand with our Canadian brothers and sisters to boldly declare: Let Us Worship!”

The free concert, the first of a planned national tour, was held at a Lighthouse Ministries location in rural Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia, 60 km north of Halifax.

Feucht's “Revive in 25” Canadian tour immediately faced backlash in other cities.

On Wednesday, the National Capital Commission (NCC) announced it would not grant a permit for Feucht's planned Saturday concert in a Gatineau, Québec, park.

Charlottetown revoked the permit over public safety and security concerns, while Moncton scrapped the event due to a code of conduct violation.

A Quebec City show was cancelled because the city claimed the contract didn't mention a “controversial artist.”

Feucht, in a statement to X, responded to the pushback.

“If I had shown up with purple hair and a dress, claiming to be a woman, the government wouldn’t have said a word,” he writes. “But to publicly profess deeply held Christian beliefs is to be labeled an extremist—and to have a free worship event classified as a public safety risk.”

In a video posted Wednesday, he claimed that people gathered for Halifax Pride Festival events over the past week, “but now they're not so tolerant when peaceful Christians come together.”

“This is not the hour to cower,” Feucht said. “This is not the hour to bow down to the mob. No, we need to rise up. And so tonight, we are going to gather.”

Feucht's tour continues in Ottawa and Toronto this weekend, then moves to Western Canada in late August; dates are subject to change.