Churches in NB may be asked to survey membership for COVID vaccine rates

COVID passport “will have little impact” on lives of fully vaccinated, said Premier Blaine Higgs.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 15, 2021
YouTube / CPAC
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative government warned that faith-based organizations may be asked to survey their congregation for vaccination status as the province pursues a new goal of a 90% COVID-19 vaccination rate.

The following remarks were made in part by Premier Blaine Higgs during a Wednesday afternoon press conference:

“In relation to faith-based organization, we recognize their value and contribution, especially during these difficult times. We are asking our spiritual and faith leaders to ensure we reach this goal of 90% vaccination, within your congregation for the safety of your own members.

“Places of worship are not required to submit any documentation to the provincial government, but they may be asked to prove that they have surveyed their membership and have reached a 90% fully vaccinated threshold.”

Earlier during the conference in Fredericton, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said that “everyone who can be vaccinated must be vaccinated, and we cannot wait any longer”.

Starting September 22, New Brunswickers ages 12 and over will be required to provide proof of vaccination and a government-issued ID to access services including indoor festivals, performing arts, sporting events, indoor and outdoor dining, nightclubs, casinos, movie theatres and gyms.

The province is expecting to have a QR code app available in approximately one month, and medically-exempt residents must be able to show proof of that exemption.

