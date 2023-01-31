City of Calgary hires 'controversial' SNC-Lavalin to construct Green Line LRT

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto Never miss a story! Get updates on our coverage of Alberta's Legislature straight to your inbox. Sign Up

The City of Calgary has employed the controversial Montreal-based construction company SNC-Lavalin as the delivery partner for Phase 1 of the Calgary Green Line LRT project.

“SNC-Lavalin will leverage its technical and commercial expertise in complex megaprojects to support the delivery of Phase 1 of the Calgary Green Line LRT Project, an 18-kilometre transit system connecting the existing Red and Blue LRT lines and four MAX BRT routes,” said the company in a news release.

“SNC-Lavalin, along with its partners, will support the city in delivering project functions such as commercial management, technical support, project controls and construction management.”

The Green Line is currently in the RFP phase, with two consortia of construction companies bidding to construct Phase 1 of the project — an 18-kilometre section with 13 stations running from Shepard to Eau Claire.

.@EzraLevant discussed how Justin Trudeau's friend and former advisor Gerald Butts escaped prosecution for his role in influencing the SNC-Lavalin scandal while Jody Wilson-Raybould has been marginalized for refusing to kowtow to Butts' pressure.



REPORT: https://t.co/iWFYu1IOtr pic.twitter.com/Jcrr7cD99S — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 23, 2022

The decision on which consortia will be named as development partners will come sometime in the first quarter of this year.

A City of Calgary official noted that while the city announced its partnership with SNC-Lavalin in November, they finalized the deal on Thursday. SNC-Lavalin will work as part of CSIX Partners, a consortium of companies involved in the project.

Ian L. Edwards, president and CEO of SNC-Lavalin, said it is a privilege to have the city select them as part of Phase 1 of the Green Line LRT.

“As a leader in the field, we have extensive global experience acting as the delivery partner to various levels of governments on complex transportation projects,” said Edwards in a news release.

Coming this February — stay tuned for more details!



One year after the Freedom Convoy arrived in Ottawa, Rebel News presents a new documentary examining the public inquiry that investigated Prime Minister Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act.https://t.co/jwnf7vbyRg. pic.twitter.com/GeDJdp6rUC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 31, 2023

“The Green Line LRT is a historic project that will change the face of transit in Calgary,” added Ben Almond, the CEO of Engineering Services Canada at SNC-Lavalin.

“Not only will it connect entire communities and improve mobility for people, organizations, businesses and future investors, it will also unlock vital transit-oriented development, thus contributing to the city's economic growth.”

The $5.5-billion Green Line LRT project is the largest infrastructure investment in Calgary's history and will receive funding from all three levels of government.

SNC-Lavalin maintains that the project is “a continuation of a long tradition of excellence in the rail industry, where we have deep expertise in the design, build, operation and maintenance of the integrated systems required to deliver smarter cities and better transportation.”

Pierre Poilievre grills Justin Trudeau over his government awarding $100M+ consulting contracts to McKinsey, telling the PM that while his 'friends at McKinsey are rolling in cash,' average Canadians are struggling.



PETITION: https://t.co/qgwxPHlVcE. pic.twitter.com/ywYShDzi6a — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 31, 2023

They claimed their involvement supported their commitment to “developing ... prosperous communities.”

SNC-Lavalin previously built the west leg of Calgary's C-Train system in September 2009 and worked on rail projects in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

However, the company had to pay Quebec nearly $30 million last year to settle criminal bribery charges stemming from shoddy bridge work in Montreal.

The company has been at the centre of several controversies in Canada, including the infamous "SNC-Lavalin affair" in August 2019, where Canada's ethics commissioner found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to have broken the Conflict of Interest Act.

The commissioner found that Trudeau improperly influenced former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to involve herself in a criminal case against SNC-Lavalin by offering a deferred prosecution agreement. Though, Trudeau claimed to have acted in defence of Canadian jobs.

The company also allegedly hired prostitutes for the son of former Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi during a visit to Canada over a decade ago. Receipts gathered during an investigation of a former SNC-Lavalin executive show $30,000 in payments to Saadi Gadhafi for sexual services in Canada in 2008.