Climate activists call out WEF global warming hypocrisy in Davos
'They're wolves disguised as sheep,' an anti-fracking advocate told Rebel News' reporter Avi Yemini as the pair stood in the falling outside of the annual World Economic Forum summit in the Swiss resort town.
Rebel News' Avi Yemini interviewed Estoban Servet, an anti-fracking advocate who currently resides in Berlin.
Climate change activist turns on the World Economic Forum, accusing them of being "wolves disguised as sheep".— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 15, 2023
Full coverage: https://t.co/aJiaQfZlkb
"They seem to have the same message you have," Yemini pointed out.
"Don't listen to what they say. Look at what they're doing," said Servet, the Argentine-American biologist. Servet also founded the environmentalist version of Wikileaks, EcoLeaks, which claims to expose the environmental crimes hidden by governments around the world.
This isn't the first environmentalist group turning their guns on their own at the WEF meetings. Greenpeace has a running tally of private jets used by the Great Reset crowd - 1040.
According to Greenpeace International, 1,040 private jets carried passengers attending the 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF). The traversing private jets created CO2 emissions four times greater than an average week.https://t.co/oomqM2cufW— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 14, 2023
Rebel News has a team of journalists from across the globe on the ground at the WEF meetings this week to draw back the curtain on the globalist symposium. To support their independent, on-the-scene journalism, please visit www.WEFreports.com.
