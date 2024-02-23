Climate Minister Guilbeault announces new funding program and arrives in a gas guzzler

It should be noted that Minister Guilbeault is a huge proponent of private property rights these days — especially when it comes to expelling members of the independent press from venues hosting government press conferences.

Remove Ads

Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault visited Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday to announce the injection of $8.6 million in federal funding for a new municipal program. This initiative will allegedly help Peterborough residents renovate their homes for greater energy efficiency.

(Say, wouldn’t immediate relief for Peterborough residents — as well as all Canadians — come via axing the carbon tax? Never mind…)

Luckily for Rebel News, the press conference was held outdoors on a public street — meaning we could actually attend a federal government presser without being frog-marched off private property.

It should be noted that Minister Guilbeault is a huge proponent of private property rights these days — especially when it comes to expelling members of the independent press from venues hosting government press conferences. Much like his cabinet colleagues, he dislikes “impolite” questions, you see.

Interestingly, it should be noted that Guilbeault was not always so gung-ho regarding private property rights. In fact, he used to be a serial private property violator!

Case in point: in 2001, Guilbeault was arrested and criminally charged (and convicted) for scaling the CN Tower in Toronto back when Guilbeault identified as an unhinged environmental activist.

The following year, he climbed onto the roof of then-Alberta premier Ralph Klein’s house. Naturally, mainstream media outlets soft-balled Guilbeault’s crimes, calling him a “prankster” — even though premier Klein’s wife, Colleen, was terrified by the stunt given she believed a home invasion was occurring.

Oh well, boys will be boys...

As well, it should be noted that no Mounties were spotted on Peterborough’s Engleburn Place during the Thursday press event. The absence of Team Dudley Do-Right negated any fears that Rebel News staffers would be falsely arrested based on bogus accusations of assaulting a peace officer.

So it was that we actually got to ask Guilbeault a few queries.

For example, why is the energy retrofit program currently only available to Peterborough residents? In this regard, the program is reminiscent of the federal government’s announcement last fall that heating oil would be exempt from the federal fuel charge for three years — but only if one resides in Atlantic Canada.

So much for Justin Trudeau’s opinion that “a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian” (or does that whiz-bang chestnut only apply to Canadians committing acts of terrorism?)

Another question for Guilbeault: when it comes to commuting, the Trudeau Liberals want Canadians to purchase pricey electric vehicles, ride bicycles, and take public transit. Yet why is it that these Liberals — including the Climate Change Minister himself — tend to get chauffeured around in fossil fuel-burning SUVs?

Check out our Q & A session with Minister Guilbeault and you be the judge: are you buying what this jailbird is selling?

Canada Steven Guilbeault
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.