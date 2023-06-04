Is climate change causing wildfire seasons to be worse?

Michelle Stirling of Friends of Science joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the politicized rhetoric around wildfire season.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 04, 2023
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

Thousands of Canadians in multiple provinces have been evacuated or put on notice to be ready to leave as fires burn near forested communities.

But is any of this unusual or worse than any other year, and if it is, are the carbon dioxide emissions of Canadians to blame?

The Liberals and online green hysterics seem to think so.

The reality is that fewer hectares have been burned this year than the average fire season.

And there are other factors at play, like arson.

Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science joined Sheila Gunn Reid to add some truth to the super-heated rhetoric around Canada's annual fire season.

This is a free version of The Gunn Show, a weekly show hosted by Sheila Gunn Reid. To get access to new episodes as soon as they become available, become a subscriber at RebelNewsPlus.com

Alberta Canada Climate Change News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.