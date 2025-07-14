From Australia to Gaza: Temu Greta's DERANGED clout cruise exposed

“Palestine, we’re coming. No one will stop us.” That’s the warning from Australia’s own fame-hungry Gaza activist, Robert Martin, and if that name sounds familiar, it should. This isn’t his first rodeo chasing attention off the back of terrorist sympathies.

He’s trying to launch his own version of Greta Thunberg’s now infamous “selfie yacht” stunt, where the teenage climate activist and her team filmed a dramatic pre-recorded “hostage” video before even setting sail. “My name is Greta Thunberg and I am from Sweden… we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters,” she declared in the pre-filmed clip. In the end, Israel made her look like a complete fool. She was filmed grinning at IDF soldiers before being sent home, gift-wrapped.

Now it’s Martin’s turn. “No one will stop us, no governments will stop us. We, the people, are going to break the siege,” he declared with dramatic flair. But let’s be honest, the only thing he’ll “break” is the internet, with a new wave of narcissism that does more to help Israel than hurt it.

If you don’t remember Robert, he ran a laughable campaign in the last federal election under the slogan “vote for Palestine.” After all his “investigating,” his top pick for Parliament was Greens’ Samantha Ratnam, who proudly told him, “I’m a candidate now… I know there are a lot of people like me… for whom Palestine is everything that’s happened to them too.”

And yet, she aligned herself with a guy who openly supports Hamas terrorists. “Hamas is a resistance movement,” he said. “October 7 happened for a reason.”

That’s who she thought would help her win votes?

Martin’s antisemitism has been on full display before, like when he confronted Jewish kids overseas, yelling, “You are Jewish. You are nothing to me.” That’s not activism. That’s just unhinged.

He once got in my security guard’s face in Melbourne. Let’s just say it didn’t end well for him. But unlike Greta, if he tries the same garbage with the IDF, he won’t get a soft landing. There’ll be no cuddles or camera time — just consequences.