CNRL intends to bring back employees fired over vaccine status

A staff memo provided anonymously to Rebel News indicates that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) is inviting employees suspended for refusing to provide proof of vaccination back to work.

“With the announcement by the province of Alberta, outlining the upcoming changes to ease or remove public health protocols in respect to COVID-19, Canadian Natural is reviewing our COVID-19 Policy,” the memo explains.

“In conjunction with this review, we are planning a staged safe return of employees, currently working remotely, to their respective Canadian Natural work location... It is Canadian Natural's intent that once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted to include employees that are currently suspended in the return to work.”

The letter, sent from the human resources department of the oil and gas giant and dated February 14, 2022, also seeks clarity from suspended employees about whether they would be returning to CNRL when the suspension without pay was lifted, or if the employee had found other work.

Employees that were suspended by CNRL must submit their intentions by February 25, 2022.

Read the memo: