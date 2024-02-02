Come watch Rebel News' new documentary in Edmonton — RAID: Montreal's Police War on Citizen Journalism

Join Rebel Commander Ezra Levant and Reporters David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid on Feburary 12 at the world premiere of "RAID: Montreal's Police War on Citizen Journalism" at Church in the Vine in Edmonton, Alberta.

Following the film, the Rebel News Team will participate in a Q&A.

SCHEDULE:

6:00pm Doors open

6:30pm Film Begins

7:30pm Q&A

TICKETS:

Tickets are $17 + fees and will include access to the screening and Q&A session after the film.

Tickets are expected to sell out.

Buy tickets!

ABOUT THE FILM:

RAID: Montreal's Police War on Citizen Journalism.

Discover the gripping story of the standoff between brave citizen journalists and Montreal police, who sought to suppress their right to practice journalism. With cameras rolling, the Rebel team captured the conflict from the inside, sharing their story from the other side of the police line for the first time.

More and more frequently, citizen journalists in Canada risk it all to expose the truth and tell the other side of the story. "RAID" goes even further, sharing behind-the-scenes footage, gripping moments following the team's quiet ambush by dozens of police, and interviews with the journalists caught between protecting citizens' rights and overzealous public-health-order brandishing police.

When February 12, 2024 at 6:00pm - 9pm