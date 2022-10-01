Quebec Election: Commentary with YouTuber, Viva Frei

E-transfer (Canada):

Quebec Premier François Legault refused to participate in an English-language debate as part of the current provincial election campaign, which resulted in two official debates in French.

The second debate, which took place on Radio-Canada, was very interesting and featured the candidates discussion on the healthcare system, energy exploitation, pandemic management, inflation and much more.

Here, Alexa Lavoie and David Freiheit (Viva Frei) comment on the Quebec elections in English, and offer an in-depth analysis of the debate, as well as the election campaign as a whole, which will come to an end with the vote on October 3.