One school in New York's Coney Island neighbourhood was housing migrants — without the consent of parents — in the building's gymnasium

Since the influx of migrants has gotten out of control in the USA, New York City, which is a sanctuary city, is facing a real problem in terms of housing. Not only is the government relocating migrants to different parts of the state, but they are housing the illegal aliens in hotels, homeless shelters, and the most horrific one, in a gymnasium in a public elementary school.

Joe Biden stated that it will be chaotic for a while during the process to change Title 42 to Title 8 at the border. Title 42 is a public health law invoked during the pandemic to prevent border authorities from holding migrants and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Title 8 seems more complex and contains all the country's immigration laws.

On May 16, parents, people from the community, and some councillors protested outside of the school to ask for the removal of the migrants from the school.

Public school 188 Coney Island Brooklyn NY. Where #migrants are being housed in the gym while school is still in Session

City Councilman @CMAriKagan47 blasts the Biden Administration for open border policies as a result of the #migrantcrisis

May 16, 2023

Following the backlash, the school was cleared out afterwards. Talking with a mother whose son goes to that school, she expressed how much she was concerned about the safety of her son.

“We were just concerned they might come with diseases, they might be criminals. We were just concerned about a lot of things, that was it.”

“You got 2000 people in a shelter right now, in a shelter system that's not being helped, but they're helping them,” she added, while also mentioning how citizens of this country are being left behind without the appropriate help.

This is a public school subsidized by the government which means that taxpayers are the ones paying for this. The mother expressed how she felt to not have been involved regarding the decision made to house migrants at her son's school.

MIGRANT CRISIS NEW YORK



"They waited until people went to sleep. They snuck them in about maybe 5 o'clock in the morning".



Two Coney Island residents share information with us about migrants sleeping in an elementary school. One being a concerned mother with a small child who… May 25, 2023

“I blame the politicians because the politicians brought them here. Didn't even say a word. Then they tell us nothing.”

This story is really shocking and surprisingly didn’t receive a lot of media attention.

