Confronting Trudeau's COVID quarantine agents in the Calgary airport

Nobody was asking the questions, so I had to.

Justin Trudeau is grabbing Canadians at our remaining international airports. The added twist in this still unfolding story is that the prime minister is using private security contractors to 'legally' kidnap Canadians, after they get through customs.

Specifically, Trudeau is using the private security companies G4S, GardaWorld and Paladin Risk Solutions to grab you when you land and escort you to a Liberal Party approved holding cell at a secure government-occupied hotel complex.

This is all being overseen by Dr. Theresa Tam’s public health agents.

I went to the Calgary airport to see exactly what was going on. The first thing I noticed was Tam’s agents strutting around the airport as if they owned the place. Calling them cocky would be an understatement.

Just this week, these agents aided in the abduction of a 20-year-old Christian missionary returning from their mission overseas. There are more violations to Canadians' Charter rights flying around than there are planes in the sky.

This is serious, but Canadian and international civil liberties groups are missing in action. When it was Trump closing the border to terrorist infested countries, it was all hands on deck from social justice lawyers and civil liberties groups. When it's Justin “Great Reset” Trudeau banning good Canadians — crickets.

Rebel News has been helping people around the world fight unjust lockdown fines that violated their civil liberties, and now we are redoubling that effort here at home to help Canadians in need.

If you have been or know someone who has been legally kidnapped, please reach out to us at airports@rebelnews.com. If you have a tip related to something else, please continue to use tips@rebelnews.com.

If you want to help us in this fight to protect our fellow countrymen from Trudeau’s state sanctioned kidnappers, please help us at NoCOVIDJails.com.