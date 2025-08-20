Congress to begin vetting Epstein files Friday, release date unknown

The DOJ confirmed it will give Congress documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking trial, with court records going to the House Oversight Committee on Friday.

The committee subpoenaed the files earlier this month, seeking records related to Epstein. Separate subpoenas call for deposition interviews with Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as former law enforcement personnel, in a decades-old case that has appeared to be a thorn in the side of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration in recent weeks.

Financier Jeffrey Epstein, who ran an underage sex trafficking ring with Ghislaine Maxwell, died by suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial. Maxwell, his trafficker, is serving a 20-year sentence for her role.

The Trump administration rolled out Phase I of the Epstein files Thursday, but fell short of meeting the expectations of the American people.https://t.co/pozuvwuOy9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 1, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson delayed a full House vote on releasing the files until September, citing the administration's need for "space" to vet them.

Rep. James Comer, Republican chair, stated that many records are in DOJ custody and will take time to produce, ensuring victim identification and child sexual abuse material are redacted.

“The Committee will also consult with the DOJ to ensure any documents released do not negatively impact ongoing criminal cases and investigations,” reads a Committee statement. The spokesperson declined to specify a release date.

The news follows a denied DOJ request to unseal grand jury documents from Maxwell’s 2021 trial, stating most files were public. Judge Paul Engelmayer claimed unsealing the Maxwell grand jury materials was for diversion, not transparency, as they offered nothing new.

The House committee subpoenaed all Epstein and Maxwell case files, including records of Biden administration and Justice Department conversations about Epstein, and documents on a prior federal investigation in Florida that resulted in a non-prosecution agreement.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell last month, but records are sealed.

Despite the Justice Department concluding in July that there were no further files to disclose, releasing the remaining "Epstein files" would be a significant victory for the American public.

Critics, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and the MLK Jr. family, accuse the administration of a cover-up to avoid transparency and deflect Republican pressure.

Conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein's death intensified after Trump, who had promised to release the files, later claimed they didn't exist. Interest in the files grew further after the DOJ and FBI denied a "client list" existed, contradicting Attorney General Pam Bondi's February claim of having the list.

Scrutiny over Epstein's relationship with the president increased after the Trump administration failed to release the promised files and backlash ensued. Trump and Epstein, formerly associated in the 1990s and early 2000s, are said to have severed ties sometime around 2004.

Trump stated he cut ties after Epstein "stole" employees, including accuser Virginia Giuffre (who recently died by suicide). White House staff cited Epstein's inappropriate behaviour as the reason for his ousting.

Despite never being formally accused or charged in connection with the Epstein case, Elon Musk, Trump's former friend and DOGE chief, claimed Trump was on the list.