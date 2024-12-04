U.S. Congressional report supports COVID lab leak theory, alleges global cover-up
Senior intelligence officials, politicians, and leading scientists are now backing the theory that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory leak, killing millions of people globally.
A 500-page congressional report suggests the COVID-19 originated from a laboratory accident in China, costing the lives of millions of people.
After years of critics dismissing the Wuhan lab-leak theory as a conspiracy, U.S. intelligence officials, politicians, and leading scientists are backing the claim, The Bureau learned.
“Four years after the onset of the worst pandemic in 100 years, the weight of the evidence increasingly supports the lab leak hypothesis,” reads the report.
Among the proponents, John Ratcliffe, the former Director of National Intelligence, described lab leak evidence as “long, convincing, even overwhelming.” In April 2023 testimony at the Select Committee, he acknowledged the natural spillover theory was “nearly empty and tenuous.”
“My informed assessment as a person with as much access as anyone to our government’s intelligence … continues to be that a lab leak is the only explanation credibly supported by our intelligence, by science, and by commonsense,” Ratcliffe argued at the time.
Even Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 Response Coordinator, admitted the growing prospects of COVID-19 originating from a laboratory.
“Chinese senior military officers have been writing for years about the potential benefits of offensive biological warfare,” Jha wrote in November 2024, amid concerns of foreign intrusion into civilian research and their military application.
Front and center is the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a facility known for its gain-of-function research.
The June 2023 ODNI Assessment detailed how WIV scientists genetically engineered coronaviruses, and employed techniques to obscure viral modifications.
The Institute’s reported collaboration with the Chinese military deepened suspicions on the military applications of civilian research.
In conjunction, the congressional report notes EcoHealth, in partnership with the WIV, proposed to create a virus in 2018 with SARS-CoV-2’s defining features. In their application to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), EcoHealth and WIV said they would create a furin cleavage site in their viral strain, which makes humans susceptible to COVID-19.
“It was also at this stage that [EcoHealth] asked DARPA about the inclusion of a Chinese partner, specifically the WIV,” reads the report.
“It is, therefore, more than just a coincidence that COVID-19 emerged from the city with a lab preparing to conduct this research under cost-effective yet risky BSL-2 protocols,” it adds.
DARPA ultimately rejected the collaboration, owing to the dangers attributed to gain-of-function research, prompting an unspecified DOJ investigation into the origins of COVID-19.
According to The Bureau, safety lapses at the WIV have only furthered scrutiny of the laboratory. At the institute, researchers conducted experiments under BSL-2 protocols, while similar studies in the United States used more rigorous BSL-3 standards, the Congressional report learned.
Robert Redfield, a former CDC Director, notes such carelessness risks a global catastrophe, making COVID-19 infections more likely. He admits, in such cases, that an accidental lab leak would explain the pandemic’s origins, more than a natural spillover event.
The congressional report criticized Beijing for its handling of the pandemic in the early weeks, specifically around delayed investigations, the suppression of critical data, and silencing whistleblowers.
The report urges greater oversight and accountability, warning that without systemic reforms, the world remains vulnerable to similar crises in the future.
