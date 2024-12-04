U.S. Congressional report supports COVID lab leak theory, alleges global cover-up

A 500-page congressional report suggests the COVID-19 originated from a laboratory accident in China, costing the lives of millions of people.

After years of critics dismissing the Wuhan lab-leak theory as a conspiracy, U.S. intelligence officials, politicians, and leading scientists are backing the claim, The Bureau learned.

“Four years after the onset of the worst pandemic in 100 years, the weight of the evidence increasingly supports the lab leak hypothesis,” reads the report.

Exposing the Canadian government's espionage cover-up: The shocking truth behind Winnipeg's National Microbiology Lab



This is the National Microbiology Lab nestled in Winnipeg, Manitoba. But don't be fooled by its innocuous exterior; within its walls lies a tale of international… pic.twitter.com/DfM417XyNS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 12, 2024

Among the proponents, John Ratcliffe, the former Director of National Intelligence, described lab leak evidence as “long, convincing, even overwhelming.” In April 2023 testimony at the Select Committee, he acknowledged the natural spillover theory was “nearly empty and tenuous.”

“My informed assessment as a person with as much access as anyone to our government’s intelligence … continues to be that a lab leak is the only explanation credibly supported by our intelligence, by science, and by commonsense,” Ratcliffe argued at the time.

Even Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 Response Coordinator, admitted the growing prospects of COVID-19 originating from a laboratory.

“Chinese senior military officers have been writing for years about the potential benefits of offensive biological warfare,” Jha wrote in November 2024, amid concerns of foreign intrusion into civilian research and their military application.

Justin Trudeau is asked why he is keeping documents regarding the Chinese government's involvement in a virology lab in Winnipeg a secret.



"What are you trying to hide from Canadians, and the world?" @therealKeean



WATCH: https://t.co/U7lPoitsPp pic.twitter.com/8P6brY2iew — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 10, 2021

Front and center is the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a facility known for its gain-of-function research.

The June 2023 ODNI Assessment detailed how WIV scientists genetically engineered coronaviruses, and employed techniques to obscure viral modifications.

The Institute’s reported collaboration with the Chinese military deepened suspicions on the military applications of civilian research.

Trudeau says Conservatives are toxic conspiracy theorists throwing partisan attacks over the Winnipeg biolab scandal, which saw Chinese military officials receive leaked information from Canada's top lab.https://t.co/IRDTKvQkdt pic.twitter.com/aW5l50S8Af — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 1, 2024

In conjunction, the congressional report notes EcoHealth, in partnership with the WIV, proposed to create a virus in 2018 with SARS-CoV-2’s defining features. In their application to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), EcoHealth and WIV said they would create a furin cleavage site in their viral strain, which makes humans susceptible to COVID-19.

“It was also at this stage that [EcoHealth] asked DARPA about the inclusion of a Chinese partner, specifically the WIV,” reads the report.

“It is, therefore, more than just a coincidence that COVID-19 emerged from the city with a lab preparing to conduct this research under cost-effective yet risky BSL-2 protocols,” it adds.

DARPA ultimately rejected the collaboration, owing to the dangers attributed to gain-of-function research, prompting an unspecified DOJ investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

The Poilievre Tories remain on the attack over the NDP-Liberal “cover-up coalition” for filibustering a committee study on the Winnipeg lab scandal.



READ MORE: https://t.co/rnGEYuXc7A pic.twitter.com/baR6IZsf4o — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 24, 2024

According to The Bureau, safety lapses at the WIV have only furthered scrutiny of the laboratory. At the institute, researchers conducted experiments under BSL-2 protocols, while similar studies in the United States used more rigorous BSL-3 standards, the Congressional report learned.

Robert Redfield, a former CDC Director, notes such carelessness risks a global catastrophe, making COVID-19 infections more likely. He admits, in such cases, that an accidental lab leak would explain the pandemic’s origins, more than a natural spillover event.

The congressional report criticized Beijing for its handling of the pandemic in the early weeks, specifically around delayed investigations, the suppression of critical data, and silencing whistleblowers.

The report urges greater oversight and accountability, warning that without systemic reforms, the world remains vulnerable to similar crises in the future.

PETITION: No More Shots! 46,779 signatures Goal: 50,000 signatures Please sign our petition to demand that Canada’s Minister of Health, Mark Holland, take the mRNA COVID-19 shots off of the market immediately, following the revelation that Health Canada has confirmed the presence of at least one previously undisclosed plasmid, a residual DNA sequence. Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code Comments (optional)