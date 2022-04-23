Conservative leadership hopeful Joseph Bourgault comes to Airdrie, Alberta

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Joseph Bourgault is a Saskatchewan business owner who has announced his intentions to run for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. Campaigning under the banner of "TRUTH, FREEDOM, and JUSTICE for all," Bourgault is an interesting underdog with leadership policies that will resonate with the freedom-oriented voter and social conservatives.

Bourgault’s leadership bid was officially approved by the Conservative Party of Canada on Thursday, and he is currently fundraising to meet the required $300,000 registration and deposit fee goal by April 29.

Bourgault has also garnered an endorsement from Canadian gold-medal Olympian, Stanley Cup champion and freedom advocate Theoren Fleury that is sure to draw some eyes to his leadership bid.

Both Mr. Bourgault and Theo Fleury were in Airdrie, Alberta Thursday night on the campaign trail. I joined Fleury to ask why he believes that Bourgault is the right person to lead the Conservative party of Canada against Justin Trudeau for our latest LeadershipReports.ca coverage. We also spoke to folks in attendance, including former Member of Parliament Rob Anders, about why they were drawn to the event.

As if very often the case with these leadership campaign stops, we were the only media outlet covering the event. If you want to ensure that you are making an informed leadership decision, and not just one based on what mainstream media decides to tell you, check in regularly at LeadershipReports.ca.