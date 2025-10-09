Conservative MP introduces bill to stop murderers from revictimizing families

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Griesbach MP Kerry Diotte discussed his new private members' bill introduced in the House of Commons that seeks to prevent murderers from revictimizing families.

Diotte explained that current procedures force the families of homicide victims to face their perpetrators on an annual basis as the murderers apply for parole following the mandatory portion of their sentences.

If passed, the Conservative MP's new bill would prevent convicted murderers from being able to apply for parole every single year after the mandatory portion of their sentence has been served. Under Diotte's bill, convicted murderers would only be able to apply for parole every five years.

"Can you imagine, first of all, if you had the misfortune to have a loved one murdered, and then when somebody's finished their sentence, the mandatory part of their sentence, you have to go and face them year after year after year as they try to make the case to say, 'oh, I'm all good now,'" he said.

"Can you imagine, for instance, if you had a son or daughter that was murdered, and you had to sit across from that monster every year and say 'no, you should no be getting out,'" he said.

Diotte explained the bill recognizes the trauma that families are forced to endure when they confront the people who have murdered their loved ones.

The Conservative MP's bill, An Act to amend the Corrections and Conditional Release Act (parole review), has been introduced and received first reading on September 22, 2025. It is currently unclear when further proceedings or a second reading debate will occur.