Conservative MP warns of Liberal 'indoctrination' at anti-extremism conference

Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar spoke out against the perils of Liberal indoctrination and its impact on national security during the 'United Against Extremism' conference held in Woodbridge, Ont. on Sunday.

The conference, hosted by the Jewish civil rights group Tafsik and sponsored by the Canada India Foundation, was designed "to give a comprehensive overview of the entire network of bad actors that harm Canada’s National Security," according to an event description.

Majumdar took aim at the unanimity of perspectives held by the leaders of Canada's most integral institutions during his speech. "In this moment, in our country and across much of the Western world, we see across our institutions, our media, our bureaucracy, our academia, our law enforcement, an indoctrinated ideology," he said.

"Not one focused on critical thinking and actual truth, an indoctrination that says only one point of view is legitimate and any questioning of that point of view is somehow treasonous," the Conservative MP explained.

Majumdar provided disturbing examples of ideology preventing critical thinking in Canadian institutions. "We have seen national security decisions being made by the Trudeau government on the trucker convoy based on a report from the CBC, not national security considerations," he said.

"We have seen that questions of terrorism and colonial history are borrowed from the pages of the New York Times rather than actual historical record," Majumdar added.

In his conclusion, Majumdar emphasized the importance of seeking the truth, avoiding sectarianism and tribalism, and uniting over the shared value of freedom. The Conservative MP also made clear that speech that incites violence or terror does not constitute free speech.