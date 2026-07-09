Conservatives lose another MP as Carney taps Martel for Senate appointment

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reacted to Prime Minister Mark Carney appointing Richard Martel to the Senate on Tuesday in yet another blow to the Conservatives.

By appointing a sitting Conservative MP, Carney has created a vacancy in a competitive Quebec riding, potentially helping the Liberals in a future by-election.

"This is not the will of the people in the riding," Ezra said, further noting the complex democratic processes being bypassed by the appointment. "Instead of all that, there was just a bribe that was offered, and we don't know what it was," he continued.

"Was it money? Was it power? Was it influence? Was it access? Was it donations? We don't know, but Mark Carney had a secret, parallel process that got him his result," Ezra added.

The Senate appointment creates an immediate vacancy in Chicoutimi—Le Fjord, triggering the process for a federal by-election in the coming months.

Martel has represented the riding as a Conservative since winning the seat in a 2018 by-election and holding it through two general elections.

This development gives the Liberals a chance to target what has been a safe Conservative riding in Quebec, as both parties begin preparing their campaigns for the open seat. Martel's appointment marks the fifth case of a Conservative MP leaving the caucus under the Carney government.