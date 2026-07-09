Conservatives lose another MP as Carney taps Martel for Senate appointment

Richard Martel, the Conservative MP for Chicoutimi—Le Fjord, Quebec, has been appointed to the Senate by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Ezra Levant
  |   July 09, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reacted to Prime Minister Mark Carney appointing Richard Martel to the Senate on Tuesday in yet another blow to the Conservatives.

By appointing a sitting Conservative MP, Carney has created a vacancy in a competitive Quebec riding, potentially helping the Liberals in a future by-election.

"This is not the will of the people in the riding," Ezra said, further noting the complex democratic processes being bypassed by the appointment. "Instead of all that, there was just a bribe that was offered, and we don't know what it was," he continued.

"Was it money? Was it power? Was it influence? Was it access? Was it donations? We don't know, but Mark Carney had a secret, parallel process that got him his result," Ezra added.

The Senate appointment creates an immediate vacancy in Chicoutimi—Le Fjord, triggering the process for a federal by-election in the coming months.

Martel has represented the riding as a Conservative since winning the seat in a 2018 by-election and holding it through two general elections.

This development gives the Liberals a chance to target what has been a safe Conservative riding in Quebec, as both parties begin preparing their campaigns for the open seat. Martel's appointment marks the fifth case of a Conservative MP leaving the caucus under the Carney government.

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.