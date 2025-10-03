Conservatives, NDP want to know if Liberals ‘lied’ about Irish bands entry ban

The immigration minister faces growing opposition pressure to clarify if Irish hip-hop group Kneecap is banned from Canada, following a since-dismissed UK terrorism charge.

NDP MP Jenny Kwan, the party’s immigration critic, urged Immigration Minister Lena Diab on Thursday to confirm whether the group is banned, after officials repeatedly refused to answer for almost two weeks.

This follows Conservative demands for a clear explanation from Liberal MP Vince Gasparro, the parliamentary secretary for combating crime, who made the announcement but has not yet clarified his reasoning.

On September 19, Gasparro denied Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh entry over legal troubles abroad. It's unclear if the ban still stands.

The band states it has not received official notice of an entry ban or visa denial, according to media reports.

Sean Fraser refuses to comment about Irish rap group Kneecap being banned from Canada after promoting Hamas and Hezbollah at their concerts. pic.twitter.com/OUGB30RVXO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 19, 2025

Kwan questioned Diab whether Gasparro's mentioned officials were from the IRCC and if she or IRCC officials approved Gasparro's public statements. Her letter sought clarity on the potential involvement of the Prime Minister’s Office and other government entities.

Diab declined to directly answer, instead reading a nearly verbatim IRCC statement to Global News that avoided Kneecap's specific case. “Persons seeking to come to Canada must meet eligibility and admissibility requirements of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.”

Diab states, "Each case is assessed individually, and that declined applicants can re-apply “once they address the reasons."

Gasparro's office and Public Safety Minister Anandasangaree's office both deferred comment to the IRCC. The PMO has not responded. Kwan plans to submit a written question, requiring a government response within 45 days.

Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman told Global News she supports an investigation into whether Gasparro "lied" about the apparent entry ban or contradicted official policy.

“We certainly want to know if the parliamentary secretary lied to Canadians,” she said. “That’s part of our job as the opposition: not only to oppose the government where it makes sense … but also to expose what they are not telling us.”

A British court dismissed a charge against Óg Ó hAnnaidh for allegedly waving a Hezbollah flag at a London concert last year, ruling it was filed too late. Hezbollah is a listed terrorist organization in both the U.K. and Canada.

Kneecap claims critics are silencing them due to their pro-Palestinian stance during Israel's Gaza destruction. The band denies supporting Hezbollah or Hamas or condoning violence.

Lantsman states the confusion compromises the Liberals' fight against antisemitism. Meanwhile, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and B'nai Brith Canada remain steadfast in advocating for the ban, commending the government for Gasparro's announcement.

“Conservatives have … maintained a strong stance, including on the refusal [of Kneecap] to enter the country, and we ask where the Liberals stand on this.”