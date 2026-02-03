Conservatives plan next steps at party convention in Calgary

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra and Sheila gave viewers an exclusive look at the Conservative Party's convention in Calgary.

Sheila discussed a policy resolution that passed with a strong majority of delegates that would remove federal funding for the CBC. "There was a policy motion that was passed overwhelmingly by the grassroots, to force the CBC, if the Conservatives ever form government, to exist in a free market," she said.

The vote saw about 77 per cent support for defunding CBC/Radio-Canada, despite some pushback from Quebec delegates. This move aligns with Pierre Poilievre's long-standing promise to axe the taxpayer-funded broadcaster, arguing that private media now provides plenty of competition and that Canadians shouldn't foot the bill for biased state media.

Delegates also showed strong backing for tough-on-crime and immigration policies. In a resounding vote, they endorsed a "stand your ground"-style self-defence law, allowing Canadians to use decisive — even lethal — force to protect their homes from intruders without fear of prosecution, going beyond current laws that limit such actions.

On immigration, around 77 per cent supported immediate deportation for non-citizens convicted of serious crimes, including a default permanent ban on re-entry and asset forfeiture for foreign offenders. Broader calls for tighter rules, like enhanced screening and ending loopholes in asylum and temporary worker programs, also drew massive approval.

Pierre Poilievre secured an overwhelming 87.4 per cent confidence vote from party members, solidifying his leadership ahead of the next election. The convention appears to signal a relatively united, grassroots-driven push for bold changes on crime, immigration, and government spending — setting the stage for what Conservatives hope will be a winning platform.