Controversial trans footballer sues for 100k over social media posts

Tensions flared outside a Sydney court as transgender footballer Riley Dennis was escorted by a group of supporters including Dykes on Bikes members.

Dennis, an American-born player for the inner-west Sydney team Flying Bats — described as the “biggest LGBTQIA+ women’s and non-binary football club in the world” — is taking legal action against Binary Australia campaigner Kirralie Smith over two tweets posted in 2023.

Dennis is seeking aggravated damages, a court order requiring Smith to apologise, a ban on Smith naming her in future posts, and an additional $100,000 payment if Smith fails to comply.

The case is being heard in the NSW Local Court, which deals with civil claims up to $100,000.

The first tweet at the centre of the case read: “I have cried a lot today… It is alleged two female soccer players were hospitalized over the weekend after being forced to play against a male appropriating womanhood.”

In the second, Smith posted: “Well, well, the top goal scorer after three rounds in the [Football NSW] Women’s First Grade is a male. How is that fair? That spot belongs to a woman.” The tweet included a link to a public leaderboard identifying Dennis as the top scorer. The leaderboard was removed by Football NSW within days.

How can any person or institution be trusted that blatantly lies and then tries to compel others to go along with the lie? https://t.co/vOXDWgLc0n — Kirralie Smith (@KirralieS) April 14, 2025

Dennis denied causing any injuries or being involved in the incident mentioned, but argued the tweets implied they were about him when considered in the context of other social media activity by Smith and others.

Smith denied referring to Dennis in the first tweet and argued she was exercising her right to criticise Football NSW’s inclusion policy.

Smith’s barrister, Faraz Maghami, described Dennis as an “activist” due to his previous YouTube presence, adding: “Fair game… to be taken on by my client.” Dennis rejected that description, saying: “I would not describe myself as an activist, although I used to make educational videos online.”

Outside court, Smith remained defiant. “No one can change sex,” she said. “Men are not women and no man should be in women’s sport.”

Judgment is set for July 25.