Cops called on Rebel News as the search for 'Busty Lemieux' continues

The most infamous shop teacher in the world continues to make headlines – for all the wrong reasons, alas.

We speak of Kerry Lemieux, who first gained international attention when he showed up to teach shop class at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Oakville, Ont., back in September 2022.

For some reason (mental illness?) Lemieux donned a tight white top, bike shorts, a long blond wig, and outrageous fake silicon Z-cup breasts. He made for an outrageous spectacle.

Equally outrageous was the fact that this kook was tolerated and even protected by the school, the Halton District School Board, the teachers’ unions and even the milquetoast minister of education at the time, Stephen Lecce. Parents fumed, but nothing was done for months on end.

But this gender-bending grifter turned out to be the author of his own misfortune: in a rare on-the-record interview with the New York Post, Lemieux claimed that his breasts were NOT fake. Rather, he had developed an extremely rare medical condition (one in eight billion?) that caused his mammary glands to massively swell. (No explanation was provided for his compulsion to dress like a stripper…)

The thing is, after the New York Post interview, Rebel News busted him in April 2023. Lemieux was leaving a Burlington, Ont., shopping mall dressed in male clothing – and minus the mammary glands.

The jig was up. Indeed, a former friend of Lemieux recently told Rebel News that Lemieux claimed he had been fired by the Halton District School Board after our expose. And that in order to find another teaching job he would have to drop the female cosplay schtick.

Incredibly, given that Lemieux has more baggage than Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, he was hired by the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board. He resumed teaching, albeit in male mode, at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton.

Why the HWDSB deemed Lemieux to be the right stuff remains mystifying.

The story went away – only to resurface late last year when Lemieux was discovered on a dating app in full drag queen regalia once again. As well, he was spotted shopping in Niagara Falls in his Franken-femme costume.

So, the question arises: is Lemieux back in class with his Z-cups affixed? Given that he teaches minors, it’s a fair question; it’s either yes or no or sometimes. But incredibly, nobody at the school, including the principal, nor anyone at the HWDSB, will confirm or deny.

Again: why? Doesn’t the public have the right to know? Especially since the school and the school board are publicly funded?

But no answers have been forthcoming. Rebel News attended the January board meeting of the HWDSB last Monday to ask the Director of Education, Sheryl Robinson Petrazzini, two key questions: first, is Lemieux cosplaying as a grotesque caricature of a female yet again? And secondly, what was the HWDSB thinking when it hired this nut in the first place?

Incredibly, Robinson Petrazzini simply remained seated, looked straight ahead as if in a trance, and said absolutely nothing. Meanwhile, her minions reacted hysterically and, predictably, called security to frog-march Rebel News out the building.

So it was that last Thursday Rebel News returned to Hamilton with our jumbotron-equipped truck. Our first stop was Nora Frances Henderson school. We sought feedback from passersby: namely, is Lemieux doing his Mrs. Dress Up schtick yet again?

But the principal panicked and called the police! And even though Hamilton is enduring its worst crimewave ever, three police cruisers rushed to the scene. For what reason? We don’t know given no crime had been committed.

Later, we brought our truck to the school board’s headquarters. Can you possibly guess what happened? Yes, the educrats also called the police. Meanwhile, exiting HWDSB employees either ignored our queries or pretended not to know who Lemieux is.

Bottom line: we’re still seeking an answer to our question: is Lemieux wearing those gross fake boobs and dressing inappropriately in front of minors? If you have information, please contact us at [email protected].