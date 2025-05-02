WATCH: Cops let violent THUG walk free as left-wing violence ESCALATES

In the dying days of this federal election, we’re seeing a disturbing rise in political violence — and it’s coming from the so-called “tolerant” left.

I spoke directly to Leonardo Panetta, the One Nation candidate who filmed the shocking scenes as a Trumpet of Patriots volunteer was physically attacked outside a Melbourne pre-polling booth in Pakenham.

“I was handing out my how-to-vote cards and all of a sudden I heard some commotion,” the Panetta told me. “Some guy [was] yelling out obscenities and also calling people racist.” He said the man “seemed to target one of the volunteers for the Trumpet of Patriots,” so he did what many of us would do — he pulled out his phone.

Just in: A Trumpet of Patriots volunteer has been punched and kicked at Melbourne Pre-Poll Booth. Video taken by bystanders shows the man was opposed TOP's plan to cut mass immigration by record levels in Australia. The man can be heard yelling Australia was built on… pic.twitter.com/P8iWERZJ7f — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) May 1, 2025

That’s when he captured what can only be described as a brutal attack. “I seemed to capture the kick and the flying kick and the punch,” he said.

The attacker hurled abuse, calling people “racist” and when confronted, he screamed more abuse in front of shocked onlookers who were in line to vote.

🚨 Left-wing political violence strikes again at early voting in Ringwood



A Liberal volunteer was THREATENED today by a suspected union thug for handing out Liberal Party how-to-vote cards pic.twitter.com/PanlEL3WXg — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 1, 2025

This wasn’t just a one-off burst of madness. According to the eyewitness, the man fled the scene, only to return 20 minutes later — this time, to punch and kick the Trumpet of Patriots campaign car. When police finally arrived, the volunteers managed to hold the man down briefly. But instead of being arrested, he was let go.

“The police told us that they had to let him go because he had mental issues,” the volunteer said. “He made people in the line feel very uncomfortable and unsafe.”

Sure enough, the man came back again. “He started proceeding to punch that wall until he drew blood,” Panetta told me.

The Trumpet of Patriots volunteer hasn’t returned since. And who can blame him?