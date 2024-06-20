Coutts Trial: Undercover female RCMP witnesses' testimony focuses on Anthony Olienick

E-transfer (Canada):

Tuesday’s proceedings in the trial of Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick, in Lethbridge, Alberta, took place entirely in the absence of the jury, and are therefore covered by a publication ban which expires when jurors retire and are sequestered to deliberate their verdicts.

Olienick and Carbert are charged with conspiracy to murder, with the Crown alleging the two men conspired to murder police officers during their participation in the 2022 Coutts protest and blockade, which was a peaceful and civilly disobedient protest against governmental decrees, edicts, and mandates issued as “public health” measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

The two men are also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon with a purpose dangerous to the public peace, and mischief causing damage over $5,000. Olienick is additionally charged with unlawful possession of an explosive device for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

Publication bans are applied to pre-trial proceedings and trial proceedings occurring in the jury’s absence. Part of the judicial rationale for publication bans is to prevent jurors from being exposed to information deemed irrelevant or inaccurate that may undermine their abilities to render impartial verdicts.

Evidence deemed to have been unlawfully obtained may also be prevented from entering the trial, and is therefore kept away from juries. These proceedings may also include matters regarding sitting jurors and other motions and applications filed by either the Crown or the defence.

Three female undercover operators (UCO) from the RCMP were invited to testify by the Crown given their deployment to the Coutts protest and blockade.

Nearly all the testimony from the undercover female RCMP investigators focused on Olienick, specifically their attribution of statements they claimed to have heard from the defendant in direct conversation and via text messages.

The first and third female UCOs testified they had witnessed Olienick run a thumb from one of his hands across his neck while stating that "they" should "have their throats slit."

The first female UCO stated Olienick was referring to police officers when saying "they," and the third female UCO was unsure who "they" was in reference to.

All three female UCOs claimed Olienick made statements about expectations of violent confrontation with law enforcement — involving firearms — in the context of the Coutts demonstration.

Olienick allegedly boasted he could provide firearms to all the adult male Coutts demonstrators and provide them with firearms training.

Several observers who attended the trial’s proceedings on Tuesday told Rebel News they viewed the prosecution as politically motivated, and potentially dampening Canadians’ willingness to peacefully protest against government conduct.