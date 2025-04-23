COVID hypocrisy revealed: Ambulance Victoria held SECRET funeral after urging compliance

A secret funeral held for an Ambulance Victoria paramedic during the height of Melbourne’s COVID-19 restrictions has been thrust into the spotlight amid a parliamentary inquiry into the agency’s conduct.

During Victoria's harsh pandemic lockdowns, the organisation repeatedly pushed the public to 'stay home' and 'socially distance,' while internally approving a gathering that clearly defied their own messaging.

The hypocrisy has been further compounded by Ambulance Victoria’s silence during widely reported incidents of heavy-handed police enforcement of lockdown rules — including the pepper-spraying of a grandmother, the home arrest of a pregnant woman, and jailings of other lockdown protesters.

Among the many families forced to endure harsh restrictions was that of eight-year-old Cooper, who drowned during a school camp but was denied a proper funeral due to the same rules Ambulance Victoria privately broke.

Critics say Ambulance Victoria’s willingness to organise a covert funeral for their own — while backing the Andrews government's public messaging and restrictions — underscores a two-tier system of enforcement and political favouritism.

The agency’s public compliance with the government’s lockdown narrative, despite allegedly flouting those same rules in private, has sparked calls for further transparency and accountability

The service, attended by as many as 40 people in September 2021, was held despite public health orders at the time limiting funerals to just 10 attendees. According to a submission to the inquiry, the covert gathering included senior Ambulance Victoria figures such as commanders, area managers, clinical support officers, and the organisation’s Pipes and Drums Band.

An email chain presented to the inquiry revealed the location was deliberately chosen to “avoid public eyes and claimed on-duty paramedics were ordered to support the event. Some reportedly objected to being asked to “rearrange ambulances for the event” and to hand over their vehicle keys “to allow the beacons to be turned on for the hearse.

The public was expected to abide by the public health restrictions and people were unable to go to their loved one's funerals,” the submission read. “Many staff were distressed by the event, their wellbeing was significantly impacted, and morale plummeted.

Acting CEO of Ambulance Victoria Andrew Crisp, who was not leading the agency at the time, acknowledged the funeral took place in breach of COVID-19 rules.

Ambulance Victoria is aware of a funeral gathering that regrettably took place during a challenging time for all Victorians,” he said. “The gathering contravened Victorian COVID-19 restrictions and was not in line with AV's values or our commitment to public safety and community trust. We continue to engage with the Legal and Social Issues Committee Inquiry with a genuine desire to improve our workplace and the services we provide.

The service was allegedly approved by senior Ambulance Victoria management, with the decision referred to the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission as well as triggering an internal inquiry. However, the findings of that internal investigation remain undisclosed.