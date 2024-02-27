Craig Kelly joins One Nation as Federal Campaign Director

Former Liberal MP Craig Kelly has resigned as director of the United Australia Party to take on the role of federal campaign director for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation.

This transition, effective immediately, comes amid speculation of a potential early election later this year.

Kelly emphasised One Nation’s key areas of focus, highlighting immigration as a major concern, particularly its impact on the cost of living.

He cited staggering rent increases in Sydney and outlined One Nation's platform, which includes reviving temporary protection visas, strengthening border security, and boosting defence spending for future capabilities.

Taxation and cost-of-living issues are also at the forefront of their agenda, with plans to alleviate financial burdens on Australians. Kelly's role will encompass various responsibilities, from fielding candidates to fundraising and public engagements.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson expressed confidence in Kelly's abilities, emphasising the party's commitment to addressing immigration and economic policies.

She underscored Kelly's experience and credibility, particularly in challenging government policies related to Covid-19.

With a looming possibility of an early election, Kelly's appointment signifies a strategic move for One Nation as they prepare to contest seats nationwide and advocate for their platform aimed at addressing pressing national concerns.