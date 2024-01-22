Crowd cheers as anti-Israel activist is ejected from Australian Open

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A singles match at Margaret Court Arena saw an unexpected interruption on Monday night when a anti-Israel activist, donned in a cap and face mask, threw leaflets onto the court during a round four clash between Cameron Norrie and Alex Zverev.

The incident temporarily halted the match, as ball kids and officials rushed to clear the court while the players looked on in bewilderment.

Melbourne, Australia - pro-Palestinian protestor attempts to disrupt the @AustralianOpen tennis before spectators step in & forcefully remove the selfish individual & hand them over to authorities #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/xlOL5ho1Fr — Menachem Vorchheimer (@MenachemV) January 22, 2024

Videos shared on social media captured the activist being escorted away by tennis fans, amid boos and calls for her removal.

The leaflets bore slogans decrying Australia's association with Israel and alleged complicity in war crimes and genocide.

The disruption extended beyond the court, with reports of leaflets and recorded sounds of explosions causing disturbances throughout Melbourne Park.

Protest organisers issued a statement urging the Australian government to sever ties with Israel, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

They also criticised Australian Open organisers, alleging a ban on symbols associated with Palestine. Recent tournament regulations restrict flags to those representing the nationalities of competing players, a move Tennis Australia clarified was not targeted at specific flags but at any material deemed disruptive or political.