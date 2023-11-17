Crowd of anti-Israel protesters try to disrupt Ben Shapiro event in Calgary
The event was held on the lands of the Tsuut'ina Nation, permitted by the Indigenous band's chief, a sign that free speech is alive and well in some parts of Canada.
A loud group of a few dozen anti-Israel protesters gathered outside of a Ben Shapiro event in Calgary last night. Over 1,800 Shapiro fans lined up outside the Grey Eagle Event Centre were subject to a wave of antisemitism.
A sign seen among the crowd showed Shapiro photoshopped onto Hitler and a swastika replacing the Israeli flag.
No disruptions occurred at the event, with the protesters leaving about an hour after arriving.
