Crown seeking lengthy prison terms for Freedom Convoy organizers as sentencing looms
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle react to the Crown seeking seven- and eight-year sentences for Tamara Lich and co-accused Chris Barber as the pair will finally learn their fate following their convictions on mischief charges stemming from the 2022 anti-mandate protest.
Ahead of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber's sentencing — scheduled to get underway on Wednesday — Rebel Roundup hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle looked at the support the pair have been receiving online.
Sheila and Lise praised Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and the party's MPs who offered their support for the protest organizers. They highlighted how Robert Barnes, an attorney based in the United States, suggested the U.S. should place sanctions on Canada for seeking extreme punishments for Lich and Barber.
“To put a fine point on it: yes, the United States should do something,” Lise said.
The seven- and eight-year sentences sought by the Crown was even too much for Paul Champ, a lawyer who has opposed the convoy protest, noted Sheila.
The stiff sentencing is meant to “serve as a warning to Canadians to never ever cross the government like this again,” Lise said.
Highlighting the historic case of 18 individuals charged with terrorism offences in the past, Sheila said the Crown was seeking “sedition-style sentencing for mischief charges.”
Lich and Barber are “being sentenced for the crime the Crown wishes they could have charged them with,” she added. These types of extreme sentences for mischief charges “erode trust in the entire system,” Lise said.
Rebel News boss Ezra Levant is in Ottawa covering the sentencing. Follow along with live updates on this page.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-23 22:09:55 -0400I love what Ezra said about this long mischief sentence. It’ll become precedent and it’ll bite the leftist agitators when they next do their real crimes. Let’s hope that Lich and Barber get off. But if they go to prison, we must lobby all our representatives to give the same to leftist troublemakers.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-07-23 21:18:58 -0400Of course. Trudeau was embarrassed by what happened and, so, someone has to be punished for it.