Crown solicitor warns Queensland anti-mandate teachers to abandon legal fight

Up to 200 Queensland teachers, previously accused of serious misconduct simply for refusing Covid vaccinations, are now being urged by the State's Crown Solicitor to drop their legal pursuit against the Education Department.

Senior Principal Lawyer Nicola Smith, in letters sent to the teachers, advises against continuing their civil appeal, emphasising 'limited prospects of success.'

The correspondence sets a deadline of February 12 for withdrawal, strategically following a Supreme Court of Queensland review expected on February 1 involving similar actions taken by dozens of police officers.

The missive cautions about the potential consequences, stating:

"There is also a possibility that, should you continue with your appeal and not be successful, you could be ordered to pay the department’s legal costs of responding to the appeal."

Included with the letter is a blank copy of a Form 27 Request to Discontinue Proceeding, urging teachers to reconsider their stance. The appeals, initially presented in September 2022, contested disciplinary decisions and penalties related to the teachers' refusal of Covid vaccinations, a mandate lifted by the state government on June 30, 2022.

While over 1000 suspended Education Queensland staff were warned of penalties in June 2022, around 200 teachers challenged the findings and associated penalties.

Among them, a southeast Queensland teacher expressed determination to pursue legal action to clear their name, highlighting the frustration of being equated with serious offenders despite individual circumstances not being considered.

Similar challenges to vaccine mandates are also underway by police officers and health workers in the Queensland Supreme Court.