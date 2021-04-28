CRY FOR HELP: A heartbreaking plea that every Australian needs to hear
Hundreds of war heroes gathered outside Victoria's parliament to hold a vigil for the 700+ veterans who have taken their own lives after returning from combat.
Veteran advocates initially planned the event as a protest calling for a Royal Commission into veteran suicide.
However, days before the planned demonstration, the federal government finally granted a Royal Commission.
I joined the vigil to give veterans and their families a platform to share their reactions to the news.
WATCH & SHARE their heartbreaking messages.
Some veterans also shared their disgust with the Victorian government capping the Anzac Day dawn service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne this year:
- By Avi Yemini
