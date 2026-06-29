CSIS flags Iranian student, Carleton awards scholarship

Carleton University is currently under fire after classified documents obtained by Global News revealed that Canadian intelligence agencies identified an Iranian PhD student as a national security threat while he was studying aerospace engineering at the Ottawa institution.

According to reporting by Global News, the student, 41-year-old Iranian national Mohammadreza Pakatchian, has been employed since 2009 by MAPNA, a company in occupied Iran that has long been sanctioned over its role in weapons of mass destruction-related activities.

Intelligence assessments by both the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reportedly warn that the advanced knowledge he is acquiring in Canada could directly contribute to the Islamic Republic's missile and weapons programs.

🚨 Great reporting by @StewGlobal exposing a serious national security concern. ⤵️@csiscanada has flagged 41-year-old Mohammadreza Pakatchian as a security threat, warning that he is pursuing PhD studies that will advance the Islamic Republic’s weapons programs.



According to a… pic.twitter.com/M2nwcyBu2I — HonestReporting Canada (@HonestRepCanada) June 24, 2026

Pakatchian earned his master's degree at an Iranian university associated with research into uranium enrichment, nuclear implosion, and missile guidance systems. He also listed Professor Mahmoud Mani, whose work focuses on missile aerodynamics, rocket engines, and ballistic missiles, as a reference in his application.

Despite these concerns, Carleton accepted Pakatchian into its PhD program in aerospace and mechanical engineering in 2022 and awarded him an $8,000 scholarship to help cover foreign student fees.

He began studying in 2023 and has since co-authored research with Carleton faculty and researchers connected to Canada's National Research Council.

In documents submitted as part of his immigration application, Pakatchian stated that after completing his studies he intended to return to Iran and use the knowledge gained at Carleton to improve his current profession. According to intelligence assessments cited by Global News, that profession is with MAPNA.

"Mohammadreza Pakatchian is pursuing studies at Carleton University that Canadian official say will help Iran’s mass weapons programs." ~Global News



CSIS also says he got his Master's from a university in Iran that focuses nuclear weapons capabilities and intends to return to… pic.twitter.com/ji5JsPD9iY — Proud to be Canadian (@PTBCanadian) June 25, 2026

One internal assessment warned that allowing Pakatchian to continue his studies would likely result in Canadian expertise being transferred to advance Iran's weapons of mass destruction programs. CBSA also raised the alarm about intangible technology transfer, where advanced knowledge rather than physical materials is brought back to an adversarial regime.

I reached out to Carleton University with a detailed list of questions regarding its admissions process, security screening, and safeguards surrounding sensitive research. At the time of publication, the university had not responded.

This case raises serious questions about Canada's national security screening, oversight of taxpayer-funded scholarships, and coordination between universities, immigration officials, and intelligence agencies.

Canadians deserve answers as to how an employee of a sanctioned, WMD-linked company was admitted into a leading Canadian engineering program despite intelligence agencies' warning that he represented a danger to Canada's security.

But with more than 700 IRGC agents still believed to be operating in Canada, and only one reportedly deported since the organization's designation in 2024, is it really surprising?