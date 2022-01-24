DAILY | Truckers convoy for freedom kicks off
Alexa Lavoie and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- The journey has begun — protesting truckers are travelling to Ottawa
- CBC is trying to change the narrative of the truck protests
- Rebel News was at Worldwide Freedom Rally protests across Canada
- Toronto police declared the demonstration an anti-mask, anti-vaccine rally
- CBC did, however, label the protest anti-mandate, and even spoke to some individuals
- The Globe and Mail ran an opinion piece saying that “vaccines aren't the silver bullet” — when did they become such anti-vax extremists?
- B.C. now mixing COVID patients with non-COVID patients in hospitals
- The push is on to require boosters shots to keep vaccine passports active
- A clinic in Ontario administered six COVID shots in one go
- Bill Gates delivered a message to China for the Lunar New Year
- By Rebel News
